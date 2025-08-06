New 20mph limit in St Mary's Street and Millbrook dog boarding kennel among latest Bedford public notices

After a quiet week, there has been a flurry of activity in the latest public notices for Bedford.

There’s an interesting planning application to convert an agricultural building into a dog boarding kennel and shop at Dellfield Farm, in Woburn Road, Millbrook (reference number: CB/25/02285/FULL).

But the other public notices we’re featuring are all traffic orders.

First up, following a request from ward councillors, the council is proposing to reduce the speed limit to 20mph in the part of St Mary’s Street adjoining Bedford High Street. It will in effect extend the existing 20mph speed limit covering High Street, St Paul’s Square and the adjoining area.

A new 20mph limit in St Mary's Street is just one of the many latest Bedford public notices

Next, the council is also planning to temporarily suspend the one-way system in St Loyes Street from Allhallows to Lime Street for improvements from August 26 to November 30.

Looks like Foster Hill Road will also be closed between 9.30am and 3.30pm on August 21 to clear blockages.

Bedford’s Princes Street will be closed as well between 8am and 5pm from August 18 to August 20 for water main repairs.

And from 8pm to 5am between August 19 and 22, Bromham bypass – from the A6 to Deep Spinney and Gold Lane from Deep Spinney to Thorpe Close – will be closed for carriageway surfacing.

If you want to have your say on any of these, visit bedford.gov.uk/planning for more info – or visit here

