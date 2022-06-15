National Rail strike: Only travel if your journey is essential, Bedford commuters told

Passengers should only travel if absolutely necessary on Thameslink during next week’s strike by RMT members of Network Rail and other train operators.

Operator Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) warns there will be very few trains every day from the start of the industrial action – on Tuesday, June 21, until Sunday, June 26 with crowding expected, particularly on last trains as well as possible delays.

There will be no service at all on many lines on strike days (June 21, 23 and 25) and there will be late starts and early finishes – as early as late afternoon – throughout the period.

Bedford Train Station

Services between St Pancras International and Bedford

They’ll be two trains per hour between St Pancras International and Bedford, calling at St Pancras International, West Hampstead Thameslink, St Albans City, Harpenden, Luton Airport Parkway, Luton, Leagrave, Harlington, Flitwick and Bedford only.

No trains will run on any other LNR route, including Bedford to Bletchley

GTR has been in touch with schools, colleges and hospitals to notify them of the impact of the strike.

Although RMT members at GTR voted only for action short of a strike, the operator depends on Network Rail signallers and engineers to keep its trains moving, and its services connect with many lines and stations managed by other operators whose staff are taking action.