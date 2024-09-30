Mum's petition calls for traffic control measures outside Flitwick nursery

Ruxox Nursery School is situated on an otherwise empty stretch of Maulden Road, Flitwick

A mum is urging Central Beds Council to take action after a collision outside a nursery.

The online petition is urging the council to introduce traffic control measures on a busy road near Ruxox Nursery School in Flitwick after a collision.

The petition by local mum Leah has started a petition on Change.org demanding the speed limit be restricted on Maulden Road outside the nursery – which is situated on an otherwise empty stretch of the road between Flitwick and the A507 roundabout.

Leah – who has two children at the nursery – said: “Maulden Road is currently national speed limit, and I strongly believe this needs to change.

"The speed of travel of vehicles passing the nursery entrance endangers parents and nursery workers and the children in their cars as they pull in and out of the car park on a daily basis.

"Despite there being a nursery sign roadside, there's nothing else demanding people slow down along the straight stretch of road between the roundabout until reaching Flitwick."

The petition cites an incident earlier this month outside the nursery, in which a motorist collided with the nursery manager's vehicle as she pulled into the car park.

Besides this incident, the survey states HGVs and farm machinery regularly use the road – with the risk of further accidents.

It goes on: "Every child attending Ruxox is under five years old. And every child attending Ruxox is dropped off in a car...

"This petition is to campaign our local councillors to make it safer for us to take our children to nursery by drastically reducing the speed limit or putting speed bumps, flashing lights, signage and a speed camera in place outside of Ruxox on that dangerous stretch of road."

Leah adds she hopes others will sign the petition; and that she has written to Central Beds councillors, MP Blake Stephenson and Ampthill Town Council to raise her concerns.

Cllr John Baker, portfolio holder for finance and highways at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: "We do appreciate the concerns raised through the petition organisers, and we encourage them to submit the petition to the council's traffic management meeting, where it will be considered and responded to."

Ruxox Nursery School declined to comment.