File image of a Bedfordshire Police car

A biker was seriously injured in a collision on the A421 at Bedford yesterday morning.

The collision, involving a black Mitsubishi and a motorbike, happened on the eastbound side of the dual carriageway, Harrowden, at around 9am on Wednesday (February 28).

The bike rider, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bedfordshire Police said: “We are working to establish the circumstances and are asking for any information that may support our enquiries.”