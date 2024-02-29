Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision on A421 at Bedford
A biker was seriously injured in a collision on the A421 at Bedford yesterday morning.
The collision, involving a black Mitsubishi and a motorbike, happened on the eastbound side of the dual carriageway, Harrowden, at around 9am on Wednesday (February 28).
The bike rider, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital.
Bedfordshire Police said: “We are working to establish the circumstances and are asking for any information that may support our enquiries.”
Anyone with information or dash cam footage can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting CAD 94 of 28 February.