More weekend road closures on A1 and A421 as part of major Black Cat upgrade
They will affect the A421 and A1 from Friday (July 25) to Monday, August 11, with diversion routes in place.
Earlier this month, National Highways came in for some major flak after motorists were stranded for six hours as it had failed to anticipate the volume of traffic.
At the time, a National Highways spokesperson said: “Our team is ensuring lessons are learned and this situation is not repeated.”
The latest weekend closures are as follows:
FROM FRIDAY (JULY 25) @ 9PM TO MONDAY, JULY 28 @ 5AM
A421 eastbound and westbound between Black Cat roundabout and Cardington – this is for the construction of a new A421 to A1 free flow link road and eastbound A421 slip road
FROM FRIDAY (JULY 25) @ 9PM TO MONDAY, JULY 28 @ 5AM
A1 southbound lane two closure between Wyboston and the Black Cat roundabout – this is for the construction of new A421 to A1 free flow link road and eastbound A421 slip road
FROM FRIDAY, AUGUST 1 @ 9PM TO MONDAY, AUGUST 4 @ 5AM
A1 northbound between Tempsford and Black Cat roundabout – this is for works to clear the way for the new culvert next to the A1 which will channel water away from the new road
FROM FRIDAY, AUGUST 8 @ 9PM TO MONDAY, AUGUST 11 @ 5AM
A1 southbound between Tempsford and Black Cat roundabout – this is for works to clear the way for the new culvert next to the A1 which will channel water away from the new road
