More rush-hour trains are set to run from Bedford to London as Thameslink introduces its summer timetable on May 15.

Travellers are advised to check the new timetable online.

Chief Operating Officer Angie Doll of Govia Thameslink Railway said: “The new timetable is the starting point for rebuilding our railway, to help our customers get where they want to go while reflecting new travel patterns which have changed significantly, particularly on weekdays.”

St Pancras station

Changes include:

> East Grinstead to Bedford: One peak service AM and PM in each direction will run between East Grinstead, central London and stations towards Bedford.

5.55am St Pancras International to East Grinstead

7.15am East Grinstead to Bedford

5.17pm Leagrave to East Grinstead (18:10 London Bridge)

7.17pm East Grinstead to West Hampstead Thameslink

> Littlehampton to Bedford: One peak service will depart Littlehampton at 5.52am calling at London Bridge at 7.34am before continuing to Bedford.

A return service will depart Bedford at 3.43pm, calling at London Bridge at 4.54pm and arriving at Littlehampton at 6.37pm.

>Bedford to Three Bridges: Additional peak services will run between Bedford and Three Bridges, departing Bedford at 5.43am, 6.45am and 7.15am and departing Gatwick Airport at 4.57pm (5.56pm St Pancras International) and 5.24pm (6.10pm St Pancras International).