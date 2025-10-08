More road closures on A1 and A421 this weekend as part of Black Cat upgrade
Brace yourselves, they are more road closures as part the Black Cat upgrade.
The A1 and A421 will be closed this weekend as Anglian Water connect a new water main.
The A1 northbound between Tempsford and Wyboston, and the A421 eastbound between Cardington interchange and Black Cat roundabout will be closed from 9pm on Friday (October 10) until 5am Monday (October 13).
Traffic will be diverted via the A603, A1, St Neots Road, and A428 – visit here for more info
The works are all part of the £1 billion improvements between the Black Cat roundabout and Caxton Gibbet.