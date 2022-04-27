More disruption to Bedford bus service today due to driver shortage

Grant Palmer Limited - which operates a rural bus service across Bedford - has been forced to make changes to its timetable today.

In a tweet earlier (Wednesday), it confirmed SIX routes have been disrupted.

They are 21, 24, 28A, 44, 68 and 74 – which include Abbeyfields to Woodland Park; Great Denham to Bedford; Little Staughton to Bedford; and Flitwick, Ampthill and Clophill to Bedford.

The tweet said: “This is due to ongoing national shortage of drivers. For more information please contact our office. The rest of the services will be unaffected.”

You can keep up to date on the Grant Palmer website

Earlier this month, Bedford Today revealed how staff were having to work overtime as well as rest days to deal with the shortages

They are due to a combination of Covid sickness and Brexit.