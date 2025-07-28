Mayor cancels Wixams station project to make way for a larger one to serve Universal Studios theme park

Wixams Sign Photo: LDRS

Bedford’s mayor has agreed to formally terminate the borough council’s agreement with Network Rail to build a new two-platform station at Wixams, clearing the way for a larger station to support the proposed Universal Studios theme park and resort.

Mayor Tom Wootton approved the decision on Friday (July 25) following a government announcement in April confirming that Universal Destinations & Experiences would proceed with a major theme park development at the former brickworks site in Kempston Hardwick.

The cancellation of the current station project enables design work to begin on a new, larger four-platform station, which will accommodate the expected surge in visitors.

According to a council report, the decision was made to avoid escalating costs and contractual liabilities associated with continuing the now-redundant two-platform scheme.

The council estimates its final expenditure on the project will range between £33.1 million and £34.3 million, with £28.3 million already spent by the end of June 2025.

Construction on the original station began in September 2024 under an Implementation Agreement with Network Rail and was scheduled to complete in 2026.

However, the council had inserted a termination clause in anticipation of the Universal development potentially overtaking the existing plans.

Network Rail has since halted further subcontract awards, including a £4 million civils package.

Work is now focused on making the site safe and clearing materials, with the demobilisation expected to finish by the end of August.

The council is collaborating with accountancy firm Grant Thornton to determine whether any of the costs should be reclassified as revenue expenditure.

The site is being returned to a “pause” condition under a construction licence shared with Network Rail and Urban & Civic, valid until August 2027.

Council officers stressed the need to ensure a smooth transition to the Universal-aligned project while avoiding further financial exposure.

The Council had budgeted £62.6 million for the Wixams Station project in 2024. Revised capital programme proposals will now be brought to Full Council.

The decision is subject to a standard call-in period and cannot be implemented until August 5, 2025, unless it is challenged by councillors.

This mechanism gives time for additional scrutiny before major executive actions take effect.