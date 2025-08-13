Man versus machine: Ampthill mayor stands in front of HGV in protest over lorries

Tensions in Ampthill boiled over as the mayor intervened when an over-sized lorry drove through the town.

According to the 2011 Central Bedfordshire Council traffic plan, HGV's (with a weight exceeding 7.5 tonnes) are meant to be re-routed to avoid minor roads and residential streets in the Ampthill area, and to use more appropriate major road networks instead.

According to the plans, weight restriction exemptions apply only to deliveries and necessary access, with suspected violations encouraged to be reported to the council.

However, in recent years, residents have become increasingly frustrated with the amount of HGVs breaking restrictions and driving through the town's narrow roads with no legitimate reason.

Mayor Stephen Addy in front of the HGV. Pic: Cllr Stephen Addy

And Ampthill mayor – Councillor Stephen Addy – was seen taking matters into his own hands, as he stood on the zebra crossing outside the Market Square coffee shop, refusing to allow a large lorry to pass through the town.

"You may have noticed a huge amount of lorries going through the centre of Ampthill," Addy shared on Facebook.

These have been reported to CBC Planning Enforcement and we have been told "The council (Central Bedfordshire Council) are unable to control all lorries going through Ampthill or the routes they take.

"I was appalled by this response so decided to take matters into my own hands to hold up traffic myself in the town.

"I will be writing to the companies that are breaking the Traffic Regulation orders, the police to request enforcement and our local MP Blake Stephenson for support."

Cllr John Baker, executive member for finance and highways at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: "It's great that town councillor Addy agrees with me that HGV weight limit enforcement should be a priority. But he has contacted the wrong authority: only the police can stop HGVs and check the relevant paperwork, issue fixed penalty notices for non compliance with the weight limits and so on. I've sent him the email address for the Police and Crime Commissioner."

A spokesperson for the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) said: “The PCC recently held a meet & challenge event in Ampthill, where he heard concerns from residents, retailers and councillors about issues including HGVs in the area and speeding.”

Facebook users gave supportive messages after the dramatic incident.

One wrote: "Well done Stephen, someone needed to stand their ground and Stephen is doing this for us.”

While another wrote: "Imagine the traffic when Universal kicks off.”

Bedford Today has approached MP Blake Stephenson for comment.

