Man left with 'life changing' injuries as two collisions happen on same stretch of A421 in Bedford within hours

Police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision on the A421 in Bedford, which has left a man with serious injuries.

On Satrurday (November 6) at around 8.05pm, a Vauxhall Corsa and a motorcycle collided on the eastbound carriageway of the A421 close to the junction for Shortstown.

Emergency services attended the scene and a man in his 30s was taken to hospital with injuries believed to be life changing.

Police are appealing for information

A woman in her 50s from Wootton was also taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

She was later arrested on suspicion of drink driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving and is currently in police custody for questioning.

In a separate incident on the same stretch of road at around 10.40pm, a BMW collided with a police car, which resulted in the driver and two passengers needing hospital treatment for their injuries.

A woman in her 30s from Bedford was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

She is currently in police custody for questioning.

Sergeant David Burstow, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are working to establish the circumstances of the initial incident involving the car and the motorcycle and would like hear from anyone who witnessed the collision and especially from anyone who may have dashcam footage.

“We’d also like to hear from anyone who saw the second collision involving the BMW so we can piece together what happened.”

If you have any information or dashcam footage relating to the first collision, please report it via the Bedfordshire Police online reporting tool or call 101 quoting reference 353 of 6 November, and if you witnessed the second collision, please contact police reference 421 of 6 November.