Man in 50s left seriously injured after Bedford collision which required air ambulance

Police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision in Bedford, which left a pedestrian seriously injured.

On Thursday (9 June) at around 1.55pm, a black Toyota Prius and a pedestrian were involved in a collision outside the post office in Ford End Road.

The pedestrian, a man in his 50s, was airlifted to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

The air ambulance landed in Midland Road

Sergeant Mark Atkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “This collision happened at a very busy time of the day and the driver of the Prius remained at the scene to assist us with our enquiries.

“We are trying to piece together the events leading up to the collision and are asking anyone who witnessed it or has dashcam footage to please get in touch.”

If you have information or footage, please report it by calling 101 or via the Bedfordshire Police online reporting tool quoting Operation Decking.