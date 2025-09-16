Major road closures at Turvey and Kempston Hardwick among latest Bedford public notices

There are some road closures of note on our site this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First up is Turvey where Bedford Borough Council is proposing a temporary road closure for the length of the A428 Northampton Road, Stevington and Bedford Road, Turvey.

It’s for gully cleaning and it’s expected to run from 9pm to 5am from Monday (September 22) to Thursday, September 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The alternative routes are via Bedford Road, High Street, Bridge Street, Northampton Road, the Warrington bypass to the county boundary, Warrington Road, Redway Olne03 Olney, Drift Way, Wellingborough Road, Dartmouth Road, Market Place, High Street South, Newport Road, Sherington bypass, Sherington, Newport Pagnell bypass east, Newport Pagnell Road, Stagsden Bypass, Bromham bypass. And obviously, the reverse route applies.

The A428 at Turvey

For more info, call the council on 01234 718003.

And last but by no means least, there will be a road closure on the length of Ampthill Road, in Kempston Hardwick either side of the railway bridge.

The road will be closed from 10pm to 6am from September 25 to 26 and again from October 2 to 3 so ballast boards can be removed.

The alternative route are via Ampthill Road, Hardwick Hill, Elstow bypass, A6 Wixams bypass, Wilstead bypass, Wilstead Hill, Deadman’s Hill, Bedford Road, Ampthill to Maulden bypass, Steppingley Road, Woburn Road, Woburn Street, Bedford Street, Hazelwood Lane. And again, the reverse route applies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more info, call Hatton Traffic Management on behalf of Network Rail on 07387 107815.

You can visit our public notices portal here

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers?

You can now send it to us online via YourWorld

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers