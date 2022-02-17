Major disruption to Bedford trains expected to continue until Friday morning

Major disruption to services between Bedford and London St Pancras International is expected to last until Friday morning.

Due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Bedford and St Albans, some lines are currently blocked.

A reduced timetable is now in place.

Bedford Railway Station

Staff are on site carrying out repairs, but not all the work can be completed today, and major disruption is expected to continue until 8am Friday, February 18.

East Midlands Railway is advising people to consider travelling later in the day - but refunds are available if you choose not to travel.

The reduced timetable will run as follows:

One train an hour in each direction between Sheffield and London St Pancras International

XX:32 London St Pancras International to Sheffield

XX:00 Sheffield to London St Pancras International

One train an hour in each direction between Nottingham and London St Pancras International

XX:05 London St Pancras International to Nottingham

XX:12 Nottingham to London St Pancras International