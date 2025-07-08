M1 reopens near Bedford after multi-vehicle crash
The M1 northbound between junction 12 at Flitwick and junction 13 at Bedford and Milton Keynes has reopened following a multiple-vehicle collision.
All emergency services were working at the scene - which left a large oil spillage on the carriageway.
The crash happened just after 1pm today (Tuesday, July 8).
National Highways: East says all lanes are now open and the incident has been cleared. Delays remain in the area but should now start to ease.
