M1 reopens near Bedford after multi-vehicle crash

By Clare Turner
Published 8th Jul 2025, 14:18 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2025, 15:35 BST
File photo of a road closed signplaceholder image
File photo of a road closed sign
The M1 northbound between junction 12 at Flitwick and junction 13 at Bedford and Milton Keynes has reopened following a multiple-vehicle collision.

All emergency services were working at the scene - which left a large oil spillage on the carriageway.

The crash happened just after 1pm today (Tuesday, July 8).

National Highways: East says all lanes are now open and the incident has been cleared. Delays remain in the area but should now start to ease.

For further info visit here

Related topics:BedfordMilton Keynes

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice