M1 reopens near Bedford after multi-vehicle crash

File photo of a road closed sign

The M1 northbound between junction 12 at Flitwick and junction 13 at Bedford and Milton Keynes has reopened following a multiple-vehicle collision.

All emergency services were working at the scene - which left a large oil spillage on the carriageway.

The crash happened just after 1pm today (Tuesday, July 8).

National Highways: East says all lanes are now open and the incident has been cleared. Delays remain in the area but should now start to ease.

