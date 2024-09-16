M1 reopens between Houghton Regis and Brogborough after man left with 'life-threatening injuries'

Road sign. Photo from David Davies PA Images

A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a serious collision between Houghton Regis and Brogborough on the M1 this morning (Monday).

East Anglian Air Ambulance, Bedfordshire Police and the ambulance service called to a collision between a lorry and a car at around 3.45am between junctions 12 and 13.

The northbound carriageway was closed for the morning but has reopened. Bedfordshire Police said: “Anyone with information or witnesses with dashcam footage are asked to call 101 or report online - quoting reference 38 of 16 September.”