M1 junction near Bedford to close this week for smart motorway works

As part of the ongoing work to introduce smart motorway technology to more parts of the M1, junction 13 will have to close this week,

Tonight (Monday), at junctions 12 to 14 northbound, lane one and two will close between 10pm - 6am.

And tomorrow (Tuesday), lane one and two will close at junction 13 to 14 northbound between 10pm - 6am.

On Wednesday, from 9pm - 5am, lane one and two will be closed at junction 14 and 13 southbound.

According to Highways England these closures are necessary so traffic sensors can be installed as part of the Motorway Incident Detection Automatic Signalling system - or smart motorways as they've been dubbed.

This detects the levels of traffic and provides real-time information - the data also automatically sets and adjusts the variable traffic speed limits shown on the motorway message signs to drivers.