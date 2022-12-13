Holidaymakers heading to Luton Airport this morning are being warned to plan extra time for their journey if they are coming by rail.

Strike action means rail services will be serevely disrupted today (December 13) and tomorrow (December 14), December 16 and 17 and 24 and 27.

Luton Airport Departures

The airport has also warned that yesterday’s snowfall may still have some knock-on effect on flights.

Here are the cancelled and delayed flights so far:

DEPARTURES:

Wizz W94465 to Tirana. Departure time 9.30. Cancelled.

ARRIVALS

Wizz W94466 from Tirana. Due 8.50. Cancelled.

easyJet EZY2432 from Paris-Ch De Gaulle. Due 10.20. Estimated 10.47.

Ryanair FR340 from Dublin. Due 10.35. Estimated 11.19.

Wizz W93701 from Tirgu Mures. Due 12.55. Cancelled.

Wizz W93797 from Chisinau. Due 14.50. Cancelled.

