Luton Airport: Flights delayed and cancelled on December 13
Check with your airline, advises Luton Airport
Holidaymakers heading to Luton Airport this morning are being warned to plan extra time for their journey if they are coming by rail.
Strike action means rail services will be serevely disrupted today (December 13) and tomorrow (December 14), December 16 and 17 and 24 and 27.
Advertisement
Passengers are advised to check their journey before they travel.
The airport has also warned that yesterday’s snowfall may still have some knock-on effect on flights.
Here are the cancelled and delayed flights so far:
Advertisement
DEPARTURES:
Wizz W94465 to Tirana. Departure time 9.30. Cancelled.
Advertisement
ARRIVALS
Wizz W94466 from Tirana. Due 8.50. Cancelled.
Advertisement
easyJet EZY2432 from Paris-Ch De Gaulle. Due 10.20. Estimated 10.47.
Ryanair FR340 from Dublin. Due 10.35. Estimated 11.19.
Advertisement
Wizz W93701 from Tirgu Mures. Due 12.55. Cancelled.
Wizz W93797 from Chisinau. Due 14.50. Cancelled.
Advertisement
You can check live flight updates at the Luton Airport website.