Learn to drive a bus for free with new programme in Bedfordshire

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 14th Nov 2024, 14:17 GMT
Bus driver drives the 762 night bus. Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty ImagesBus driver drives the 762 night bus. Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
Bus driver drives the 762 night bus. Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
If you’re looking to gain new skills or to change careers, there’s new scheme offering people in Bedfordshire the chance to learn how to drive a bus for free.

Peter Smythe Transport Training has a free course to help you become a bus driver and is for those living Bedford Borough, Central Bedfordshire, or Luton and already have a driving licence.

The course is funded by the government and includes free training to get a bus driver's licence (Category D PSV), using a mix of classroom and online learning sessions, as well as practical lessons to pass the driving test.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Rufus Centre, in Stepplingley Road, Flitwick will have two introductory events – one tomorrow (Friday, November 15) from 10am until 5.30pm, and another on Saturday, November 16 from 9am until 12.30pm.

If you cannot make it, click here to speak to Central Bedfordshire Council about the course or call 01234 954844.

Related topics:Central BedfordshireLutonCentral Bedfordshire Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice