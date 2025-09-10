It's all change at Midland Road again as Bedford council plans new parking restrictions

Following the much-hyped revamp of Midland Road, the council is proposing a few more changes.

As part of the Town Deal, Bedford Borough Council is hoping to make more improvements by relocating loading bays and revising loading and waiting restrictions.

The council is proposing to revoke all existing waiting and loading restrictions and loading bays, and replace them with no waiting at any time restrictions (double yellow lines) and no loading at any time restrictions (double kerb blips) on the following lengths of Midland Road:

>On its northern side, extending from a point 9 metres west of the west side of Greyfriars for 28.5 metres in a westerly direction

Midland Road (Picture: Bedford Borough Council)

>On its northern side, extending from a point 57.5 metres west of the west side of Greyfriars for 3.5 metres in a westerly direction

>On its northern side, extending its junction with Alexandra Road for 23 metres in a south-westerly direction

>On its southern side, extending from a point seven metres west of the centre of Costin Street for 6.5 metres in a westerly direction

>On its southern side, extending from a point 8.5 metres east of the centre of Costin Street for 31 metres in an easterly direction >On its southern side, extending from a point 5 metres south-west of the centre of Western Street for 18 metres in a south-westerly direction

And the new no waiting at any time restrictions (double yellow lines) will be on the following length of Midland Road:

>On its northern side, extending from the eastern side of Rutland Road for 3 metres in a north-easterly direction

>On its northern side, extending the centre of Brereton Road for 6.5 metres in a south-westerly direction and 6 metres in a north-easterly direction

>On its southern side, extending the centre of Battison Street for 6.5 metres in a south-westerly direction and 5.5 metres in a north-easterly direction >On its southern side, extending the centre of Costin Street for 7 metres in a westerly direction and 8.5 metres in an easterly direction

The council also wants to introduce new double yellow lines and no loading Monday to Saturday from 7.30am to 9.30am and 4pm to 6pm restrictions on the following lengths of Midland Road:

>On its northern side, extending from a point 6 metres north-east of the centre of Brereton Road for 3.5 metres in a north-easterly direction

>On its northern side, extending in a south-westerly direction from a point 6.5 metres south-west of the centre of Brereton Road to its junction with Alexandra Road

>On its southern side, extending from a point 5.5 metres north-east of the centre of Battison Street for 31 metres in a north-easterly direction

>On its southern side, extending from a point 6.5 metres north-east of the centre of Western Street for 9 metres in a north-easterly direction

And, brace yourself – we’re still going – the council also proposes to introduce loading-only bays on the following lengths of Midland Road:

>On its northern side, extending from a point 37.5 metres west of the west side of Greyfriars for 20 metres in a westerly direction

>On its southern side, extending from a point 6.5 metres south-west of the centre of Battison Street for 26.5 metres in a south-westerly direction

Midland Road was revamped earlier this year as part of a regeneration project – funded through the Bedford Town Deal – a £22.6 million government investment aimed at revitalising the town centre.

To have your say on these proposed changes – whether you’re for or against – just send an email to [email protected] no later than October 2.