Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's a drone showing free flowing traffic at the Black Cat
Well, will you look at that?
No, it’s not AI – or fake news – it is indeed free flowing traffic at the Black Cat junction.
After roadworks caused so much chaos last month, National Highways was keen to let our readers know all is well again.
Back in July, motorists were stranded for SIX HOURS as the Government company failed to anticipate the volume of traffic.
But let’s hope that’s a distant memory for drivers as National Highways cracks on with the £1 billion upgrade.