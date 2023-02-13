If any Bedford commuter is planning on getting a train to St Neots, you're out of luck

If you were planning on using the Thameslink network to get to St Neots this weekend, you might need to tweak your plans.

As part of the billion-pound East Coast Digital Programme between Peterborough and London King’s Cross, they’ll be no trains south of St Neots on Saturday and Sunday (February 18 and 19).

Rail replacement buses will run between St Neots and Bedford.

