If any Bedford commuter is planning on getting a train to St Neots, you're out of luck
There’s a programme of works this weekend
By Clare Turner
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 4:24pm
If you were planning on using the Thameslink network to get to St Neots this weekend, you might need to tweak your plans.
As part of the billion-pound East Coast Digital Programme between Peterborough and London King’s Cross, they’ll be no trains south of St Neots on Saturday and Sunday (February 18 and 19).
Rail replacement buses will run between St Neots and Bedford.