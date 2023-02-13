News you can trust since 1845
If any Bedford commuter is planning on getting a train to St Neots, you're out of luck

There’s a programme of works this weekend

By Clare Turner
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 4:24pm

If you were planning on using the Thameslink network to get to St Neots this weekend, you might need to tweak your plans.

As part of the billion-pound East Coast Digital Programme between Peterborough and London King’s Cross, they’ll be no trains south of St Neots on Saturday and Sunday (February 18 and 19).

Rail replacement buses will run between St Neots and Bedford.

Additionally, trains will run to an amended timetable between Bedford and Three Bridges / Horsham / Brighton.

