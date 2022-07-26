Here’s what Wednesday's rail strike means for Bedford commuters

From tomorrow (Wednesday), passengers are being told to only travel if absolutely necessary on Thameslink and to expect severe disruption.

The RMT union at Network Rail and other train operating companies have called for the strike tomorrow – but be warned, it will also impact the service on Thursday.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR YOU

Bedford Train Station

The railway will operate limited opening hours with services starting later than normal and finishing in the late afternoon. Thameslink is asking all passengers to check your first and last trains carefully, as there will be no alternative travel outside of these services.

Any engineering works planned will not take place either.

On Thursday, services will be start from 7am and Thameslink will be operating a Sunday service.