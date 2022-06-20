Here’s what the National Rail strike means for Bedford commuters

From tomorrow (Tuesday), passengers are being told to only travel if absolutely necessary on Thameslink due to the strike by RMT members of Network Rail and other train operators.

The industrial action will take place tomorrow, Thursday and Saturday – and although Thameslink colleagues will not be on strike, the action will severely affect all journeys on Southern, Gatwick Express, Thameslink and Great Northern until Sunday.

THIS IS WHAT IT MEANS FOR YOU

Bedford train station

The last train on Thursday from London St Pancras to Bedford is at 5.49pm.

There will be no trains before 7.15am on any day between tomorrow and Sunday, trains will finish much earlier than usual.

They’ll be two trains per hour between St Pancras International and Bedford, calling at St Pancras International, West Hampstead Thameslink, St Albans City, Harpenden, Luton Airport Parkway, Luton, Leagrave, Harlington, Flitwick and Bedford only.