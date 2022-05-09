Here's FIVE road closures for Bedford drivers to avoid this week

Drivers in and around Bedford will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9pm April 21 to 5am May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Buckden to Baldock – lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm February 28 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, junction 10 to junction Alconbury – mobile lane closure for sweeping of carriageway works on behalf of Ringway

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A421, from 8pm May 9 to 6am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Renhold to Cardington – carriageway closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm May 10 to 6am May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Cardington to Renhold – carriageway closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways