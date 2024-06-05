Have your say on bus services in Bedford and Cambridgeshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stagecoach East is surveying the views of its customers on four key routes, as it aims to best fit its services to customers’ travel needs.

Customer opinions are being asked on the 905 between Bedford and Cambridge via St Neots, as well as the Babraham Park & Ride, Citi 4 between Cambourne and Cambridge, and Citi 8 between Cottenham and Cambridge and 8A between Orchard Park and Cambridge.

They are being asked about potential changes to the services and timetables, their general satisfaction levels and opinions on how their services could be improved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “Our customers are the real focus of our organisation, so it is hugely valuable for us to get feedback on what we are doing and how we are working to improve things.

Darren Roe

“We would never say that everything is perfect. In the busy, congested towns and cities we work in, there will always be challenges to overcome and improvements to be made, but all of our colleagues wake up every morning with the purpose of making our service better for our customers.”

The survey comes as Stagecoach East announced improving reliability figures. Each week it monitors the amount of miles its buses travelled compared to the amount they are scheduled to do. Last week, across its full range in Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire, it completed over 99.5% of its scheduled miles.