Have your say on Black Cat upgrade in online event
An online event will give you the chance to speak to an expert about the £1 billion Black Cat upgrade – and get it answered in real time.
It’s being hosted this Thursday (November 6) between 6.30pm and 7.30pm and National Highways plans to give an update on the latest construction progress.
You’ll find out about the latest developments on key areas – and you’ll also have the opportunity to hear directly from the experts driving these improvements.
If you have any questions, you can submit them and get answers in real time.