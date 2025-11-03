Have your say on Black Cat upgrade in online event

By Clare Turner
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 12:58 GMT
The Black Cat upgrade reaches the halfway point (Picture: National Highways)placeholder image
The Black Cat upgrade reaches the halfway point (Picture: National Highways)
An online event will give you the chance to speak to an expert about the £1 billion Black Cat upgrade – and get it answered in real time.

It’s being hosted this Thursday (November 6) between 6.30pm and 7.30pm and National Highways plans to give an update on the latest construction progress.

Visit here to sign up for the event

You’ll find out about the latest developments on key areas – and you’ll also have the opportunity to hear directly from the experts driving these improvements.

If you have any questions, you can submit them and get answers in real time.

Related topics:National Highways
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice