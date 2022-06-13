Have your say during new East West Rail drop-ins in Bedfordshire villages

Two more drop-ins across the East West Rail route are being held again.

They will extend from Oxford to Cambridge and are open to all.

There are two drop-ins - one in Lidlington, the other in Woburn Sands

Thursday, June 30, 2-8pmLidlington Church HallHigh Street, LidlingtonMK43 0RTFriday, July 8, 2-8pmSummerlin Centre, 138 Station RdWoburn SandsMK17 8SG

The drop-ins are designed to give you an opportunity to understand the project development process, anticipated timescales, and speak face-to-face with members of the team.However, East West Rail Company said it won’t have any new information to share at the events – but will be on hand to talk about the project, illustrated with plans, maps, videos and other information.