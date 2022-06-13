Have your say during new East West Rail drop-ins in Bedfordshire villages

Two more drop-ins across the East West Rail route are being held again.
They’ll be at Lidlington and Woburn Sands.
Thursday, June 30, 2-8pmLidlington Church HallHigh Street, LidlingtonMK43 0RTFriday, July 8, 2-8pmSummerlin Centre, 138 Station RdWoburn SandsMK17 8SG
The drop-ins are designed to give you an opportunity to understand the project development process, anticipated timescales, and speak face-to-face with members of the team.However, East West Rail Company said it won’t have any new information to share at the events – but will be on hand to talk about the project, illustrated with plans, maps, videos and other information.
If you have any questions about the events or want to speak to a member of the team, email [email protected] or call on 0330 134 0067.