Gritters to hit Bedford tonight as temperatures plummet
They'll be out in force from 7pm onwards
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 12:46 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 12:48 pm
As the temperatures are expected to drop below zero tonight, Bedford Borough Council has announced it will grit the roads from 7pm.
In a tweet, the council said: "Tonight will see clouds early on, but the cloud will tend to continue breaking up and increasing clear spells are likely.
"After a cold start, tomorrow morning will see sunny spells. Road surface temps will fall away tonight widely below zero."