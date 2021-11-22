Gritters to hit Bedford tonight as temperatures plummet
They'll be out in force from 7pm onwards
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 12:17 pm
Updated
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 12:18 pm
As the temperatures are expected to drop below zero tonight, Bedford Borough Council's gritters are hitting the roads tonight (Monday).
In a tweet earlier today, the council said: "We are gritting tonight at 7pm.
"Tonight, it will continue to be settled with clear skies developing. It will turn chilly in the early hours, and remain dry.
"Tomorrow, will be a dry, bright start to the day with sunny spells. Road surface temperatures falling below zero tonight."