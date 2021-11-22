Gritters to hit Bedford tonight as temperatures plummet

They'll be out in force from 7pm onwards

By Clare Turner
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 12:17 pm
Updated Monday, 22nd November 2021, 12:18 pm

As the temperatures are expected to drop below zero tonight, Bedford Borough Council's gritters are hitting the roads tonight (Monday).

In a tweet earlier today, the council said: "We are gritting tonight at 7pm.

"Tonight, it will continue to be settled with clear skies developing. It will turn chilly in the early hours, and remain dry.

Here we go

"Tomorrow, will be a dry, bright start to the day with sunny spells. Road surface temperatures falling below zero tonight."

BedfordBedford Borough Council