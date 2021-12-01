Gritters to hit Bedford tonight as temperatures fall below zero
They'll be out in force from 8pm onwards
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 12:21 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 12:22 pm
As the temperatures are expected to plummet tonight, Bedford Borough Council will be gritting the roads.
In a tweet, the council said: "Gritting tonight from 8pm. This evening, any lingering spots of rain will soon clear.
"It will then become dry with prolonged clear spells overnight. A cold night under clear skies, with a moderate breeze.
"Road surface temps falling widely below zero."