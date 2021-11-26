Gritters to hit Bedford tonight as sleet expected
They'll be out in force from 6pm onwards
Friday, 26th November 2021, 12:22 pm
As the temperatures are expected to drop below zero tonight, Bedford Borough Council's gritters are hitting the roads from 6pm tonight (Friday).
In a tweet earlier today, the council said: "It will be a cold night and very unsettled.
"Blustery spells of rain will move in from the north this evening and overnight, these mixed with sleet in places.
"Road surface temps will drop marginal or below zero tonight."