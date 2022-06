As temperatures are expected to soar in the town, you’d be forgiven for doing a double-take at this picture.

But don't worry, we’re not expecting a sudden dumping of the white stuff – it’s just the council’s gritting teams training drivers over the next few days ahead of the winter. Phew.

Temperatures are predicted to be high all week in Bedford, peaking at 85F (29.444C) on Friday. Enjoy.