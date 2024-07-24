Grant Palmer issues new bus timetable between Bedford, Carlton and Harrold
Grant Palmer Ltd have provided service 25 for over 13 years with low emission buses, capped contactless fares and live bus tracking.
The new hourly timetable will provide more journeys for Pavenham, whilst maintaining the current route in Carlton and Harrold. The service will operate on weekdays with hourly journeys from 0632
Since investing in brand new buses for the service in 2021, patronage on the service has grown 10% year on year, with more people choosing the bus for journeys to school, work and shopping
Children aged under 16 can travel for £1 across the route on Saturdays and school holidays. Concessionary bus pass holders can travel for free after 09:30 and our Multi-Buy ticket gives 4 people return travel for just £12.
Following recent changes to bus services in North Bedford the interim timetable will operate until September where our improved 25 timetable will begin with new connections and more buses - designed to better serve residential areas.
Thomas Manship, commercial manager for Grant Palmer Ltd said: "We are excited to introduce our new timetable for Service 25, which is a direct response to the feedback from our passengers.
"We hope the £2 fare promotion will encourage more people to use public transport and experience the convenience and comfort of our buses."
Full details of the new 25 timetable can be found at grantpalmer.com or by calling 01525 719719.
