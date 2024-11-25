Flood warnings and roads closed as Storm Bert hits Bedford

A number of projects have been authorised, photo from David Davies PA Images

Some roads are closed in and around Bedford this morning (Tuesday) after rain and strong winds.

As of 6am this morning, there are flood warnings in place for the River Great Ouse at Harrold, River Great Ouse at Odell and River Great Ouse at Turvey

Harrold Bridge, Radwell Bridge, and Felmersham Bridge are all closed due to flooding. And the A428 Turvey Bridge is also closed because of a broken-down vehicle.

Harrold-Odell Country Park is not accessible due to flooding. The main entrance is flooded and the main path around the park and river meadows is impassable.

The arch under Bedford Town Bridge is also flooded, please find a safe place to cross the road at pedestrian crossings either side of the bridge.

The cafe at Longholme is open as usual but there is some water on the path if you are coming from the Butterfly Bridge.

People are told not to move road closure signs, and to not walk or drive through flood water.

There is a flood alert in place for the River Great Ouse in Milton Keynes, Bedford Borough and Central Bedfordshire. The Environment Agency said: “Areas most at risk are around the River Great Ouse from Newport Pagnell to Roxton.

“The weather forecast is for dry conditions today, more rain is forecast on Wednesday.”