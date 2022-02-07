FIVE road closures for Bedford motorists to avoid this week

Bedford' s motorists will have FIVE road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

• A1, from 9pm February 3 to 5am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Sandy to Tempsford, Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) on behalf of Ringway

All of the road closures are only expected to cause slight delays

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A421, from 9pm February 7 to 5am February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound and westbound, M1, junction 13 to Renhold - mobile Lane closure IPV for drainage on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 9pm February 8 to 5am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Black Cat Roundabout to Renhold lane closure due to emergency barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 9pm February 10 to 5am February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Renhold to A603, Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs on behalf of Ringway