FIVE road closures for Bedford drivers to watch out for this week

Bedford motorists will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour. They are:

• A421, from 8pm January 4 to 5am January 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Renhold Interchange to Cardington Interchange, Lane closure for Structure - maintenance on behalf of Highways England.

Road closures ahead

• A1, from 9pm January 7 to 5am January 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, A603 to black cat roundabout, carriageway closure for communications on behalf of Chevron.

• A1, from 9pm January 10 to 5am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Wyboston to Tempsford lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A421, from 9.30pm January 10 to 5am January 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marston Moretaine to Marsh Leys - carriageway closure for White Lining/Road Markings on behalf of Ringway.

• A428, from 9pm January 17 to 5am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 between Barford Road roundabout and Potton Road Bridge. Works under traffic signals for maintenance works on behalf of Shift traffic.