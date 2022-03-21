FIVE road closures for Bedford drivers to avoid this week - including A421

Bedford's motorists will have FIVE road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9pm February 21 to 5am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Baldock to Brampton - mobile lane closures for drainage works on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm February 28 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, junction 10 to junction Alconbury - mobile lane closure for sweeping of carriageway works on behalf of Ringway

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A421, from 6am March 21 to 8pm March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, St Neots Road - lay-by closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Highways England

• M1, from 10pm March 22 to 5am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12 - lane closure for communications on behalf of Ringway