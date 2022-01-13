Bedfordshire Police are appealing for information

A 20-year-old man has died in a road traffic collision in Bedford in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, January 13).

At around 12.40am, police received a report that a black Vauxhall Astra had collided with the roundabout between Wallis Way and the A600, near to the Harrowden junction of the A421.

Emergency services attended but a 20-year-old man died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Three men in their late teens and early 20s were treated for minor injuries and were subsequently arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving.

Roads around the scene were closed while officers carried out initial enquiries. All have since been reopened.

Detective Sergeant Mark Dollard, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This collision has sadly led to a young man losing his life, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this incredibly distressing time.

“We are working to establish the events leading up to this collision and would urge anyone who might be able to help with our enquiries to get in touch. We’d particularly like to hear from anyone with dashcam footage which may have captured the vehicle before the collision.”