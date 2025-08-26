Family pay tribute to teenager who died after his e-scooter collided with a car in Marston Moretaine

Arthur Mason, 15, suffered serious injuries when his e-scooter collided with a car on the Bedford Road roundabout

The family of a 15-year-old who died earlier this month have called him their “kind-hearted boy”.

Arthur Mason suffered serious injuries when his e-scooter collided with a car on the Bedford Road roundabout in Marston on Saturday, August 9.

He was taken to hospital, where he remained in a critical condition, but died from his injuries on August 16.

Arthur’s parents said: “In loving memory of Arthur. Arthur was a much-loved son, brother, grandson and nephew; whose warmth, laughter and kind heart touched everyone who knew him.

“Though his time with us was far too short, he filled our lives with love, joy and unforgotten memories.

“He will be forever missed, but he will always be carried in our hearts. Arthur will be missed beyond words and cherished always.

“Our precious Arthur.”

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Arthur’s loved ones. We extend our deepest sympathies and support as they navigate through this difficult time.

“We are still appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the collision, to get in touch.

“Even the smallest detail could help us understand what happened and support the ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with info or footage should report it online quoting Operation Snaresbrook.