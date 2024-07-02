Family-owned bus company ready for Bedford River Festival
Service 744 will operate on both Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21, providing high capacity buses every 15 minutes from 9am until 10pm between Bedford College and Elstow Park and Ride.
Single fares are £2, return fares are £4 and a special £6 car load return is available for up to 5 people travelling return, arriving in one car.
Grant Palmer Ltd wish to reassure customers that although Stagecoach East are expecting to see strike action and disruption to services, all Grant Palmer services will operate as normal.
Thomas Manship, Commercial Manager for Grant Palmer Ltd adds “Our high frequency park and ride service offers a great way to travel to the river festival. We’re operating a normal timetable across our network and our additional 744 service will provide everyone with the chance to avoid high parking charges and traffic delay.”
Full details of service 744 and bus timetables during the river festival can be found online at grantpalmer.com or by calling 01525 719719.
