Extra £1m on potholes and road resurfacing in Bedford

Bedford Borough Council is investing an addition £1million into the town's roads and pavements.

At next week's Full Council meeting (July 14), the mayor will recommend the council approves plans to transfer £1million to help finance road and pavement resurfacing.

The money was come from savings made in previous budgets.

Dave Hodgson, Bedford mayor, said: “Each winter our roads take a hammering from the weather conditions and we are committed to not just filling potholes, but doing full resurfacing of the roads and pavements in the worst condition.

“I know this is a priority for local residents and I will continue to make sure the council does even more to improve the state of our highways.