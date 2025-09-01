Expect some severe delays on the A421 & A1, Bedford drivers told

Drivers in and around Bedford will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause severe delays – with motorists facing a holdup of at least 30 minutes. Another three will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Marsh Leys, junction to Marston Moretaine – carriageway closure, lane closures and diversion routes due to barriers/permanent works on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 5am to 11.59pm until March 31, 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Renhold to Black Cat roundabout – lane closure for bypass/new on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from midnight to 11.59pm until March 31, 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1/A421 both directions, all approaches to Black Cat roundabout – narrow lanes for bypass construction on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 5am to 11.59pm until April 30, 2027, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A1 both directions, Black Cat roundabout – north quadrant closure for bypass construction on behalf of National Highways

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A421, from 8pm today (Monday) to 5am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Elstow to Cardington – lane closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm September 4 to 5am September 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Buckden roundabout to Wyboston – carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion routes for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways

• A14, from 1pm September 6 to 6am September 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A14 westbound, junction 13 to junction 11 – carriageway, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network

• A1, from 9pm September 11 to 5am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Baldock to Alconbury – lane closures for horticulture on behalf of National Highways

• A428, from 7am September 15 to 8pm September 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Barford Road roundabout to B1040 St Ives Road, Papworth Everard – diversion for works on behalf of AWG Group Limited

• A45, from 8pm September 15 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 northbound, Chowns Mill to Stanwick – lane closure due to maintenance works

