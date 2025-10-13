Expect some severe delays on the A421 & A1, Bedford drivers are warned

Drivers in and around Bedford will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause severe delays – with motorists facing holdups of at least 30 minutes. Another two will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

You may be delayed by more than 30 minutes

• A1, from 8pm to 6am until Wednesday (October 15), slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Black Cat roundabout to M1, junction 13 – entry and exit slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for horticulture works on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from midnight to 11.59pm until Friday (October 17), slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, junction with Nagshead Lane – no carriageway incursion for maintenance works on behalf of AWG

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Marsh Leys, junction to Marston Moretaine – carriageway closure, lane closures and diversion routes due to barriers permanent works on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 Baldock to Brampton Hut – carriageway closure for horticulture works on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until November 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, Marsh Leys to Marston Moretaine – carriageway closure, lane closures and diversion route due to construction improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Elstow to Cardington – exit slip road closures, entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to drainage works on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 5am to 11.59pm until March 31, 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Renhold to Black Cat roundabout – lane closure for bypass/new on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from midnight to 11.59pm until March 31, 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1/A421 both directions, all approaches to Black Cat roundabout – narrow lanes for bypass construction on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 5am to 11.59pm until April 30, 2027, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A1 both directions, Black Cat roundabout – north quadrant closure for bypass construction on behalf of National Highways

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9pm tonight (Monday) to 5am October 15, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A1 both directions, Black Cat roundabout to Seddington – carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways

• A14, from 8pm October 20 to 5am October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 eastbound, Brampton to Thrapston – lane closures due to horticulture works on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 8pm October 27 to 6am November 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 westbound, Renhold to Cardington – carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways

