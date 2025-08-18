Expect some severe delays on the A421 & A1, Bedford drivers are warned

Drivers in and around Bedford will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with motorists facing a wait of at least half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Marsh Leys, junction to Marston Moretaine – carriageway closure, lane closures and diversion routes due to barriers on behalf of National Highways

You could be delayed by over 30 minutes

• A1, from midnight to 11.59pm until March 31, 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1/A421 both directions, all approaches to Black Cat roundabout – narrow lanes for bypass construction on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 5am to 11.59pm until April 30, 2027, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A1 both directions, Black Cat roundabout – north quadrant closure for bypass construction on behalf of National Highways

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A421, from 5am today (Monday) to 11.59pm until March 31, 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Renhold to Black Cat roundabout – lane closure for bypass/new on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8.30pm tomorrow (Tuesday) to 5am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Elstow – entry slip road lane closure due to electrical works on behalf of Ringway

• M1, from 10pm August 27 to 5am August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 – hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway

