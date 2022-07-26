Expect severe delays as Bedford's motorists urged to avoid 12 roads this week

Bedford's motorists will have 12 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause severe delays – with drivers facing holdups of at least 30 minutes. Another two will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9pm July 23 to 5am July 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Brampton Hut to Wyboston – carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion route due to structure/maintenance works on behalf of Graham Construction

• A428, from 8pm July 22 to 6am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 both directions, Barford Road B1043 to B1428 – diversion route for local authority works on behalf of ECL

• A421, from 8pm July 18 to 5am July 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Black Cat roundabout – mobile lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm June 17 to 5am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Baldock to Brampton – back to back lane closures due to emergency barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm June 20 to 5am August 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Brampton to Eaton Socon – carriageway closure for white lining road markings on behalf of Mott Macdonald

• A421, from 8pm July 22 to 5am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Renhold to Black Cat roundabout – mobile lane closures due to emergency drainage works on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm February 28 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to junction Alconbury – mobile lane closure for sweeping of carriageway works on behalf of Ringway

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 9pm July 28 to 5am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, junction 22 to Brampton Village – carriageway closure for drainage on behalf of Costain

• A1, from 8pm August 1 to 6am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 eastbound, St Neots Bypass roundabout – lane closures due to verge/off-road works on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm August 1 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Elstow jct exit slip – lane closure on behalf of Bedford Borough Council

• A1, from 8pm August 1 2022 to 6am February 21 2023, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A428 both directions, Bradford Road to B1428 – works under narrow lanes, traffic signals and carriageway closure for new roundabout scheme on behalf of Waterman Group