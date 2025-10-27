Expect overnight closures on A421 and A1, Bedford drivers warned

By Sonja Tutty, data reporter
Published 27th Oct 2025, 17:26 GMT
Bedford's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause severe delays – with drivers facing a holdup of at least 30 minutes. Another three will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

A14, from 8pm to 5am until November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 eastbound, Brampton to Thrapston – lane closures due to horticulture on behalf of Ringway

You may be delayed by more than 30 minutesplaceholder image
• A1, from 9pm to 5am until November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 Baldock to Brampton Hut – carriageway closure for horticulture on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until November 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, Marsh Leys to Marston Moretaine – carriageway closure, lane closures and diversion route due to construction improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Elstow to Cardington – exit slip road closures, entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to drainage works on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 5am to 11.59pm until March 31, 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Renhold to Black Cat roundabout – lane closure for bypass/new on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from midnight to 11.59pm until March 31, 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1/A421 both directions, all approaches to Black Cat roundabout – narrow lanes for bypass construction on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 5am to 11.59pm until April 30, 2027, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A1 both directions, Black Cat roundabout – north quadrant closure for bypass construction on behalf of National Highways.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8pm today (Monday) to 6am until November 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 westbound, Renhold to Cardington – carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm November 4 to 5am November 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Wyboston to Little Paxton – carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm November 5 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Marsh Leys Interchange to Marston Moretaine – lay-by closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways

