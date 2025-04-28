Expect delays on the A421, Bedford drivers warned

File photo of a road closed sign

Bedford's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A421, from 8pm April 28 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Marsh Leys, junction to Marston Moretaine - lane closure and diversion route for barriers permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 8pm May 2 to 6am May 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 eastbound, A6 Elstow to A4280 Renhold - carriageway closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 9pm May 6 to 5am May 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Black Cat Roundabout to Reynold - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 8pm May 9 to 6am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, A603, junction to Renhold - lane closure due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, from 9pm May 12 to 5am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Baldock to Alconbury - lane closures for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.