Expect delays on the A421, Bedford drivers warned
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A421, from 8pm April 28 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Marsh Leys, junction to Marston Moretaine - lane closure and diversion route for barriers permanent on behalf of National Highways.
• A421, from 8pm May 2 to 6am May 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 eastbound, A6 Elstow to A4280 Renhold - carriageway closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways.
• A421, from 9pm May 6 to 5am May 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Black Cat Roundabout to Reynold - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.
• A421, from 8pm May 9 to 6am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, A603, junction to Renhold - lane closure due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.
• A1, from 9pm May 12 to 5am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Baldock to Alconbury - lane closures for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.