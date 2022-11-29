Drivers in and around Bedford will have FIVE National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Hold ups should last up to half an hour

• A421, from 8pm November 8 to 5am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Renhold to Black Cat roundabout – mobile lane closures due to emergency drainage works on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 8pm August 21 2022 to 6am February 20, 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Bradford Road to B1428 – works under narrow lanes, traffic signals and carriageway closure for new roundabout scheme on behalf of Waterman Group

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 9pm November 28 to 5am December 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Baldock to Alconbury – back-to-back mobile lane closures due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 9pm December 5 to 5am December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Elstow to Marsh Leys – lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways