Bedford's motorists will have EIGHT road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing hold-ups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A421, from 9pm November 13 to 5am November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, junction 13 to Black Cat roundabout – back-to-back mobile lane closures due to horticulture/cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm November 8 to 5am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Renhold to Black Cat roundabout – mobile lane closures due to emergency drainage works on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 8pm August 21 2022 to 6am February 20 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Bradford Road to B1428 – works under narrow lanes, traffic signals and carriageway closure for new roundabout scheme on behalf of Waterman Group

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A421, from 8pm November 14 to 6am November 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Renhold to Marsh Leys – mobile lane closures due to drainage works on behalf of Ringway

• A14, from 8pm November 16 to 5am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 eastbound, junction 18 – exit and entry slip road closures, lane closure and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

• A14, from 8pm November 21 to 6am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 both directions, junction 18 to junction 20 – back-to-back lane closures due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm November 21 to 6am November 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Marsh Leys roundabout to Wilstead junction – diversion route on behalf CBC

